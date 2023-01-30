Attending Governor's reception not 'compromise': M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said his attendance at the Republic Day reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi was neither “political backtracking” nor an act of “compromise” but was to follow the long-held tradition and uphold the “dignity of democracy.”

Stalin also said the resolution he moved in the state Assembly on January 9 was only aimed at “upholding the dignity” of the House and not against the Governor as he didn’t read the full text of the address prepared by the government.

Responding to questions as part of Ungalil Oruvan (One Amongst You) series, the Chief Minister explained the move to bring a resolution to take “on record” only the transcript of the speech prepared by the government after the Governor skipped a few portions and added some on his own.

“We didn’t bring a resolution against the Governor. What the Governor read (on January 9) was the address of the government. The resolution was moved to ensure that the entire text goes on record in the Assembly. The resolution upheld the dignity of the House. It also upheld the principles of democracy,” Stalin said.

Recalling his speech while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Stalin said he had vowed to work beyond his strength to protect the dignity of an elected government.

“So, my participation in the R-day reception is because of the long-held tradition. My participation was to uphold democratic principles. This is neither a political backtrack nor a compromise (with the Governor),” Stalin added.

Stalin and his ministerial colleagues attended the Republic Day reception hosted by the Governor even as the DMK allies boycotted the event, leading to speculation whether the government was softening its stand against the Governor with whom it is involved in a running battle.

DMK had defended the decision by saying the Chief Minister is a person who avoids confrontation and does not invite it willingly as his only focus is on good governance.

To a question on Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s suggestion that the Collegium that appoints judges should have a representative of the Union Government, the DMK chief said such a move will do no good to democracy. “There should be no interference in the functioning of the collegium. The DMK has been batting for social inclusiveness in appointment of judges and the minister’s suggestion won’t help in any way. When state governments don’t have any say, the Union Government proposing a representative is neither fair nor proper,” Stalin said.

He also conveyed his wishes for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered over 4,000 km on foot. “While launching the yatra in Kanyakumari in September, I said the journey will be successful. People created a lot of hurdles by not providing security. But the yatra has succeeded. He didn’t talk about electoral politics but spoke about peace in the Indian Union and stressed on Secularism,” he said.