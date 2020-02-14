Bajrang Dal remembers Pulwama martyrs, denounces Valentine's Day

The Bajrang Dal on Friday paid rich tribute to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama attack last year and denounced "indecent behaviour" on the occasion of Valentines Day.

The Bajrang Dal activists recalled the supreme sacrifice made by the martyrs in the Pulwama attack and paid homage to them at the Bala Gangangadhar Tilak chowrasta at Koti in Hyderabad, Pagudakula Balaswamy, prachara saha pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Telangana, said in a statement.

The activists paid homage to the slain soldiers at the martyrs memorial at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, here, he said. The Bajrang Dal had earlier said the outfit would "awaken youth" towards making February 14 a day to pay homage to martyrs and not as 'Lovers' Day.' Balaswamy said the number of youth indulging in "indecent behaviour" in public parks on Valentines Day has seen a decline due to the fear of Bajrang Dal activists.

The outfit had warned that it would not tolerate such behaviour in parks andother public places in the name of Valentine's Day. He said his outfit is not against true love but only against "indecent behaviour and commercial exploitation" of Valentines Day.

The managers of pubs, clubs and restaurants have responded positively to the outfits requests to not organise events which encourage such behaviour and exploitation of Valentines Day, he said. The outfit has also undertaken awareness programmes to observe the day as an occasion to pay homage to martyred soldiers in educational institutions in the state during the last few days, he said. Meanwhile, C S Rangarajan, the priest of the famous Balaji temple at Chilkur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, cited the legend of Lord Venkateswara funding his divine wedding with Goddess Padmavati and said Lord Venkateswara, and not Valentine, is the true inspiration of love. Some scenes of a short film with the message of love of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavati were shot at Chilkur by a film unit, he said. "Lord Srinivasa (one of the names of Venkateswara) had to borrow money from Kubera to finance his marriage. Thus, Lord Srinivasa and Goddess Padmavati tied the divine and eternal knot, he said.

"A bridegroom funding his marriage is the divine message," he said. The divine love story has few other inspiring messages for todays youth, he said. Lord Srinivasa performed long penance for his divine love, he said, adding love was divine, not objectified. The message is also that young men should stay away from dowry if not spending from their pocket for the marriage, Rangarajan said.

The Chilkur temple has been active in taking up social causes, including religious equality and respect for women, he said. BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh, who paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama, said those who thought of giving gifts to lovers on the occasion of Valentines Day need to change their mindset and not forget that they are secure if the country is secure. February 14 is the day when the brave soldiers of India were martyred by "eunuchs" by carrying out a bomb blast, he said in a video message.