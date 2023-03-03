BJP steps up development campaign in Wayanad targeting 2024 polls

The BJP seems to be preparing the ground for giving a tight fight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the 2024 elections with the saffron party carrying out grassroot level campaigns well in advance accusing the Wayanad MP as well as the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala for the backwardness of the high-range district.

BJP senior leaders and Union Ministers have been frequently visiting the district to highlight the development initiatives of the centre. Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui is also visiting the district this week as part of the party's minority outreach programme.

The BJP district leadership has been carrying out a campaign under the title 'Our Wayanad' that highlights various development needs for the district like solution to man-animal conflicts, better social infrastructure like roads and educational institutions, better living conditions and modern technologies for the farmer and upliftment of the tribal communities of the district.

BJP district president K P Madhu told DH that as part of the grassroot level campaign raising the urgent needs of the district, the party was carrying out demonstrations across the district.

"The failure of the Congress MP and CPI(M)-led state government in addressing the issues of the district are being highlighted in the campaign. We demand the MP and MLAs who are not interested in Wayanad's development to step down," Madhu said.

Till 2019, the saffron party had been giving little attention to the district. The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was also given to coalition partner Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which is associated with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam that represents the prominent Hindu-Ezhava OBC community. BDJS president Thushar Vellapally contested against Gandhi and came in third position with around 78,800 votes against Gandhi's over seven lakh votes.

This time the BJP will be taking over the seat and fielding a high-profile candidate to give a tight fight to Gandhi, as did in Amethi. There were even speculations that Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Gandhi at Amethi, may be fielded in Wayanad as he had visited the district last year.

BJP sources said that the party was considering Wayanad as a celebrity constituency and hence a high-profile candidate could be expected in the 2024 elections.