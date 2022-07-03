BJP's Urdu counter to Gujarati tweets by TRS

The war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on social media took a new turn on Sunday when the saffron party used Urdu language to counter the attack by Telangana's ruling party.

After TRS took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP by listing achievements of Telangana government in Gujarati, the preferred language of the PM, the saffron party hit back with a series of tweets in Urdu to list out failures of the state government.

"People are frustrated with you, Mr KCR. You became deaf to the problems of Telangana. Let's see if Shri KCR and super CM from Darussalam will listen if we tell them in their preferred language," tweeted BJP's Telangana unit in a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

People are frustrated with you, Mr KCR. You became deaf to the problems of Telangana. Let's see if Shri KCR and super CM from Darussalam will listen if we tell them in their preferred language. 1- کی سی آر کی حکمرانی میں خوشحال ریاست قرض میں ڈوب گئی#SaaluDoraSelavuDora

1/n https://t.co/Ax4TlNaMFo — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) July 3, 2022

The saffron party tweeted in Urdu the failures of KCR and TRS. It alleged that under KCR's rule, prosperous Telangana fell into debt trap. It reminded KCR of his unfulfilled promises of providing three acre land to Dalits and making a Dalit the chief minister. The BJP also accused TRS ministers and leaders of corruption. "There is no freedom of expression in Telangana and Kalvakuntla (KCR) constitution is in force in the state," reads another point listed in Urdu.

Earlier, the TRS listed 15 achievements of its government in Gujarati language. "Modi Ji & his party have failed to recognise the unprecedented development TRS govt has done in Telangana. So here are Telangana achievements in the PM's preferred language," it tweeted.

Modi Ji & his party have failed to recognise the unprecedented development TRS govt has done in Telangana. So here are Telangana achievements in the PM’s preferred language : તેલંગાણા માં આપનું સ્વાગત છે 1. અર્થતંત્રમાં ભારતનો ચોથો સૌથી મોટો ફાળો આપનાર રાજ્ય (1/5) — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) July 2, 2022

The tweets in Gujarati highlight that Telangana is the fourth largest contributor to the Indian economy. It claimed that Telangana has the highest growth rate of per capita income, fastest growing IT sector and is the only state in India to provide 24/7 free electricity to farmers. The TRS also highlighted that Telangana is top state in paddy cultivation, home to the world's largest lift irrigation project, state with highest growth rate in per capita availability of power in India and the fourth largest producer of solar energy.

Both BJP and TRS are engaged in a bitter war over social media amid the ongoing national executive committee meeting of BJP in Hyderabad which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers and chief ministers of BJP ruled states.

President of Telangana's state BJP unit Bandi Sanjay Kumar has already announced that if voted to power in the state, his party will completely ban Urdu as the second official language in the state.

The saffron party also strongly opposed the state government's move in allowing the Group 1 exam to be written in Urdu. Sanjay had termed this as a dangerous move and alleged that it was being done at the request of MIM.