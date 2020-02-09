Cauvery delta is now protected agricultural zone: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

In a significant decision, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced Cauvery delta region comprising of eight districts as Protected Special Agriculture Zone to prevent implementation of oil exploration projects in the state’s rice bowl.

Palaniswami said his government would consult legal experts and bring in a legislation in the Assembly soon to give a legal cover to his significant announcement that comes in the backdrop of resentment over a Centre’s notification. The notification allowed companies like ONGC and Vedanta to carry out hydrocarbon exploration activities without applying for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and holding public consultations.

Farmers in the region have been opposing exploration activities since 2016 as they feel such activities will wipe out agriculture from the fertile region.

“To protect the interests of farmers and to ensure that their livelihood is not affected in any way, the government has to decide to make the Cauvery delta zone comprising of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Karur and Tiruchirappalli districts as Protected Special Agriculture Zone,” Palaniswami said, inaugurating Integrated Veterinary College and Research Park in Salem district.

He added that the AIADMK government led by him would work with legal experts to provide legal cover to the announcement that would for sure bring a smile on their faces. “I want to reiterate the announcement about making the Cauvery Delta region as Protected Special Agriculture Zone. I also want to make it clear that the government would not allow any kind of gas exploration projects,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also said he understands the pain of farmers as himself belongs to the farming community. The announcement is significant since it comes in the wake of demands from Opposition DMK and farmers’ organisation that Cauvery delta region is announced as Protected Agriculture Zone to protect the state’s rice bowl.

Environmental activists and farmers said the latest amendment to the EIA Notification, 2006 will give a free hand to companies like Vedanta Limited and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to carry out exploratory activities in an area of nearly 4,500 square kms without holding any public hearing or conducting a study to assess any possible damage to the environment.

P R Pandian, President, Coordination Committee of All Farmers' Associations of Tamil Nadu, welcomed the announcement and asked the government to ensure passage of a bill regarding Protected Agriculture Zone in Cauvery delta region.

“The government should immediately pass legislation in this regard and send it to the Centre to be published in the gazette. The announcement that no exploration project will be allowed is also great news for farmers,” he said.