CBI sleuths at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence to probe sexual assault case against Oommen Chandy

In the presence of the complainant, the team will collect the evidence from the house

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 03 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 13:41 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI on Wednesday collected evidence from the Kerala Chief Minister's official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the sexual assault allegations raised by a woman accused in cheating cases against former Chief Minister and Congress senior leader Oommen Chandy.

The CBI was learnt to have taken the complainant woman for evidence collection as she alleged that Chandy sexually abused her while he was the Chief Minister from 2011-16.

Present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now in the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic.

Last month, the CBI collected evidence from the MLA Quarters in Thiruvananthapuram as the woman alleged that Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was formerly an MLA, sexually abused her at the quarters.

The woman raised the sexual abuse allegations after she was booked by the police during the term of the Congress government led by Chandy in connection with a series of complaints of cheating many by offering investment in solar power business. She is the accused in around 30 cheating cases.

Even as the woman's sexual allegations petition were initially probed by the Kerala Police crime branch, there was no progress in the investigation owing to lack of evidence. Later, the woman urged the Left Front government to hand over the case to the CBI and subsequently the central investigating agency subsequently launched a probe.

Apart from Chandy and Eden, the woman raised sexual assault allegations against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress MP Adoor Prakash and Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar.

