Chandrababu Naidu warns govt, firm on visiting Atmakur

" I am warning this government and police, you cant play this kind of politics. You cant control us by arrests," TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said after police refused to allow him to leave his Undavalli residence here on Wednesday. He was supposed to leave for Palnadu region on his Chalo Atmakur protest programme.

Speaking to media representatives that could reach him despite restrictions on media, Naidu said that more than 565 incidents took place in the past 100 days. "545 families were driven away from their villages. It is a violation of fundamental rights, right to speak and right to expression," he said.

"We are fighting. we gave chalo Atmakur programme.125 people mostly SC s were driven away violating SC atrocities act. Even there is a violation of women's rights," he said

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government house arrested every TDP leader. few were arrested by police he said.

Will go to Atmakur

Naidu reiterated his stand to visit affected areas."Whenever police allow me I will go for Chalo Aatmakur to see that people stay in their villages," he said.

Naidu was angry police have behaved highhandedly while dealing with women leaders. "Nannapaneni Rajakumari, Bhuma Akhila Priya and SC leaders V Anita and Bandaru Sravani were manhandled by police as they tried express solidarity," he added.

Law and order issue: DGP

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Damodar Goutam Sawang told that Naidu is taken into preventive custody as his actions are increasing tensions and creating disturbance to law and order in the Palnadu region of Guntur district. The police didn’t take him into preventive custody for fighting against policies of Government of Andhra Pradesh

end