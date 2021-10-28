Chennai–Mysore Shatabdi Express bags Integrated Management Systems certificate

Chennai-Mysore-Chennai Shatabdi Express became the first Integrated Management Systems (IMS)-certified train of Southern Railway taking into account state-of-the-art facilities ensuring safe and comfortable travel for passengers, the Indian Railways said.

This is also the first Shatabdi of Indian Railways and the second mail/express train on Indian Railways to bag this certification with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, said a statement from Railways.

Primary maintenance of the train is handled by Basin Bridge Coaching Depot of Chennai Division. This certification has been granted by the agency after a comprehensive audit and duly verifying adherence by Railways to all laid down norms, the statement said.

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas has inspected the train service and felicitated the team of officers and staff of Basin Bridge Depot. He also presented the IMS Certification to Coach Depot Officer/Basin Bridge.

The pair of Shatabdi services between Chennai-Mysore-Chennai was run as Train No.12007/12008 in the pre-Covid times and presently run as special service with Train No.06081/06082 (except Wednesdays).

Introduced in 1994, Chennai–Mysore–Chennai Shatabdi Express was the first ISO 9001:2001 certified train in Southern Railway in 2007.

Some of the special features include onboard housekeeping facility (5-stage cleaning), energy conservation through LED lights and electrical fittings, braille signage seat indication number, pre-loaded Wi-Fi Infotainment System and aesthetic vinyl wrapping for coach interiors, said the statement.

