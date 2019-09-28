Chennai techie death: Ex-AIADMK leader held

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 28 2019, 08:38am ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2019, 12:59pm ist
23-year old R Subhasri, riding a two-wheeler, was overrun by a tanker lorry after an illegal hoarding, put up by the AIADMK's Jayagopal for his family wedding, fell on her on an arterial suburban road in Chennai. Photo/Twitter

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal who was responsible for erecting the banner that fell on a young techie, causing her death fifteen days ago. He was arrested from a resort near Krishnagiri. 

Police sources said he was being brought to Chennai and will be produced before the designated court.

Subhasri Ravi, a 23-year-old techie, was killed on September 12 when one of the banners put up by Jayagopal, welcoming Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to his family event in Pallikaranai in the city, fell on the two-wheeler that she was riding, resulting in her being run over by a tanker lorry. 

Jayagopal, who has been evading arrest since September 14, when the Pallikaranai police slapped a case against him in connection with the death of 23-year-old Subhasri Ravi, was picked up from a resort in Thenkanikottai in Krishnagiri district on Friday evening. He had erected the banners illegally.

The Madras High Court has taken serious note of the issue and frowned over such illegal banners besides questioning the delay in arresting Jayagopal. The state Additional Advocate General had on Wednesday submitted in the court that though special teams have been formed, they were still not able to get any clue about his whereabouts.

With inputs from PTI

