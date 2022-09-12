Chess training for school students in Tamil Nadu soon, says CM M K Stalin

Chess training for school students in TN soon: Stalin

The Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram created a huge interest in the game among students in Tamil Nadu

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Sep 12 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 18:18 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presents a cheque of Rs 1 crore each to India-B and India-A women's team for winning bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Credit: PTI file photo

The Tamil Nadu government plans to conduct training sessions for students, especially those from government owned schools, by grandmasters and best names in chess to ensure greater participation from the state in the game.

The government’s decision comes close on the heels of active participation of school students in chess competitions hosted on the sidelines of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram from July 29 to August 10. Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement on Monday while distributing awards and grants to sportsmen from the state.

“We will soon start conducting online training sessions in chess for students, especially those from government schools. These training sessions will be conducted by grandmasters and those who have excelled in the sport. This training will help government school students participate in international events,” Stalin said.

The Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram created a huge interest in the “game of intelligence” among students in Tamil Nadu who participated in games conducted in their schools. The Chief Minister said the DMK government has been upgrading sports infrastructure in the state and encouraging students to take up sports.

He also launched the Chief Minister’s trophy for various sports and announced that such competitions will be held regularly from June to January every year.

Chess
India News
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin

