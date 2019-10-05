Congress workers protest during FM's Hubballi visit

A protest organised by Congress Mahila Morcha Hubballi unit, demanding Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release Rs 10,000 crore as flood relief, was prevented by the Hubballi Dharwad police here on Saturday.

Hundreds of Congress workers had gathered at Hubballi Airport, wanting to picket the convey of the union minister who was in Hubballi to attend a programme organised by tax consultants in Dharwad.

The protestors raised slogans — Nirmala Go Back — against union government and the minister during the protest. Police took the protests into preventive custody and later released them.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, the protestors demanded that union government to release at least Rs 10,000 crore relief fund to the state government to take up relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Karnataka.

More than 103 taluks in the state are affected by floods or drought. There is a large scale damage to properties and the potestors claimed that the union government has to release additional funds as the Rs 1,200 crore assured by the Modi government will not be sufficient.