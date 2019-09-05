Cop rejects politician's diktat, becomes sensation

A sub-inspector of police in Kerala has become a sensation after rejecting the diktat of a local politician of CPM, the ruling party in the state.

However, a section of politicians, even from opposite camps, were trying to put the blame on the sub-inspector for allegedly recording the conversation and making it public.

Amrut Rangan, sub-inspector of Kalamasserry in Kochi, had rejected the diktat of the CPM Kalamasserry area secretary, Zakir Hussain, not to misbehave with SFI activists involved in a clash at Cochin University of Science and Technology the other day.

While the sub-inspector tried to convince the CPM leader that he only took away the SFI leaders from the clash area, the CPM leader asked if he misbehaved with the SFI local leaders. The sub-inspector, who was in the middle of a law and order issue, asked the CPM leader not to jump into conclusion by hearing the SFI activist's version only, but the CPM leader did not consider it.

As the CPM leader asked the sub-inspector to act taking into consideration local politics, the sub-inspector replied that he had no political affiliation and would act as per law to ensure law and order. Both the sub-inspector and the CPM local leader lost their temper and argued.

While the sub-inspector became a sensation in the social media, Hussain alleged that the sub-inspector misbehaved with him. Zakir Hussain had earlier faced a police case for abducting a businessman in Kochi.

Police higher-ups have reportedly sought a report from the sub-inspector regarding the incident and how the conversation got recorded and spread on social media.

Congress MLA V T Balaram said in a social media post that a sub-inspector, who is a junior police officer, recording a call from a political leader and spreading it on social media needs to be viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, former Kerala police chief T P Senkumar appreciated the sub-inspector and said that many IPS officers should try to learn from the sub-inspector on dealing with political pressures on policing.