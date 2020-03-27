Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh takes ordinance route for 3-month budget

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to bring in an ordinance allowing a vote on account budget for all the state expenses for three- months i.e. April 1 to June 30.

On Friday, the state cabinet took the decision since it was not possible to convene the budget session of the legislature in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has so far recorded 13 positive cases, with the first case from Nellore recovered.

The COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on Friday are -