Coronavirus cases cross 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh, 61 more confirmed

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Apr 25 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 13:52 ist
A man receives medicines as a healthcare worker examines a patient for COVID-19, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reaching 1,016 as 61 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 31 in the state. The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 26 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. After Kurnool and Guntur districts, Krishna is now fast becoming the pandemic's hotbed in the state as 25 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

There was no let-up in the disease's spread in Kurnool as 14 more cases were added, taking the total to 275. Incidentally, two districts registered one new COVID-19 death each, the bulletin said. Significantly, the north coastal district of Srikakulam also joined the list on Saturday, confirming three cases after remaining clean all these days.

The three cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

