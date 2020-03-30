Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 67: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu has 67 coronavirus positive cases in the State, up from 50, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.

The fresh cases include 10 from Erode, Palaniswami told reporters at the Secretariat here adding additional personal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the health personnel have been ordered.

Migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu have already been provided food and shelter apart from medical help, he said.