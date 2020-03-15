Coronavirus: Local polls put off in Andhra Pradesh; Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu spar over COVID-19 situation severity

Andhra Pradesh state election commission’s decision deferring the local body polls by six weeks because of COVID-19 caused a spar between Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu over the severity of the virus situation.

On Sunday morning, the state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced the Panchayats and municipal polls planned to be held this month as deferred, due to the unimagined COVID-19 situation in the country and the state. SEC clarified that elections could be held after ascertaining de-escalation of the virus threat.

On Saturday, opposition TDP had raised concern over the local polls being held when COVID-19 has made the public worrisome. AP has so far reported one positive case in Nellore out of over 70 people tested for the virus.

The SEC decision has chagrined the ruling YSRCP convinced of emerging victorious in the polls.

Soon after the SEC announcement, CM Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan complaining about “the SEC’s unilateral, unfair move” without consulting the Chief Secretary or Health Secretary.

The CM later held a presser. “A scare is being created, when there is no panic situation. COVID-19 can be harmful in cases of above 60 years people, with diabetes, asthma like conditions. This is a kind of virus that comes and goes. And the medication is Paracetamol …,” Reddy said echoing the Paracetamol remedy as propagated by his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reddy said that only about five percent of patients globally required intensive care while elaborating his government measures in tackling COVID-19.

“Postponing elections will not resolve the issue as we have to live with tackling the virus for at least one year. If the election process is over in 10 days, we could brace for any eventuality as in the coming days there will be more deportations of our people from other countries. Life cannot come to a halt; we have to move forward,” Reddy said.

Countering the CM in another presser, former CM Naidu questioned Reddy “if elections are more important than people’s lives.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Over a lakh, people are affected and over 5000 are dead. Everything is shut in China and Italy. COVID-19 even forced London to suspend local polls. But Jagan is threatening the SEC for postponing polls,” Naidu said holding a news report – “India declares COVID-19 a notified disaster.”

"Presence of even one COVID-19 person in the voting queue line poses the risk of all people in the polling station catching the virus," Naidu said.

“Hospitals would be insufficient if COVID-19 spreads; villages would turn into quarantines. CM has no right to play with human lives. He is talking without understanding (COVID-19 gravity),” Naidu fired at his successor.

TDP has been accusing YSRCP of unleashing largescale violence during the nomination process last week, “thwarting its leaders from contesting polls.”

Pointing to SEC recommending removal of the Collectors, SPs of Guntur and Chittoor districts besides suspending a Circle Inspector, CM Reddy accused the commission “as trying to take over the state’s administration.”

“What need is my democratically elected government then,” Reddy questioned.

Accusing the SEC as acting at the behest of some parties, YSRCP leaders said they would approach the courts challenging the postponement of the polls.