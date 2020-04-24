Coronavirus lockdown: Awareness video by Tiruppur police draws mixed reaction

Five youth in two motorcycles are intercepted by a police patrol team in Tiruppur district for not wearing masks. Two members of the patrol team seek to know why they stepped out of their homes without wearing masks and their answer was not convincing.

What happened next is unimaginable. All the five ran helter selter after they were taken near an ambulance and asked to get into the vehicle where a “Covid-19 patient” was sleeping on a stretcher.

For the next two minutes, the youth ran wherever they could inside the ambulance and try every possible way to sneak out of the vehicle. They cry, make noise, and even beg to be left out.

Hold your breath. These scenes are from an awareness video released by the Tiruppur district police on the need to wear masks and how scared people are if they are brought near a “Covid-19 patient.”

As the video went viral, some social media users took strong objection to use of a “Covid-19 patient” which they said would further stigmatize those infected with the virus.

However, Tiruppur district Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said the video should not be looked at from the angle of stigmatizing a Covid-19 patient. She added that except for the police personnel, all are actors.

“Our intention was not to stigmatize anyone. We just wanted to drive home the point that people run Helter Skelter when they face the reality. The intention was to tell people how communicable and highly infectious Coronavirus is,” she told DH.

She added that the video has a disclaimer and a policewoman who appears on it makes it clear that the person, who “acted” as Covid-19 patient, is not infected with any virus.

“The video was shot to tell people how a person can contract the virus without him knowing that he is coming in contact with the source. Do not look this from the angle of stigmatizing a patient. We are only driving the home the point that people should take care of themselves,” Disha Mittal said.

In the video, a policewoman explains why such a video was shot. She clarifies that the person who “acted as Covid-19 patient” is normal and does not have any virus but agreed to act as one to create awareness among the masses.

“These youths were roaming on the roads and they did not give any valid reason for not wearing masks. And we made them board the ambulance to show them what will happen if they do not wear masks. The moment the youth came to know there was Covid-19 patient inside the vehicle, the way they reacted showed how scared people are but don’t understand the seriousness,” the policewoman explains.

She then goes onto explain how anyone can contract the virus by coming out unnecessarily and risk himself and others’ lives. “Please don’t come out. Even if you have any urgent work, come out only after wearing masks,” she says.