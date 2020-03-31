TN extends tenure of doctors and nurses by two months

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu extends tenure of doctors and nurses by two months

DHNS
DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 17:36 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of doctors and nurses, who were due to retire on Tuesday, for two more months under contract to ensure the efforts to fight COVID-19 outbreak don’t get interrupted.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the services of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other medical personnel will be extended for two months. They will work as a consultant for two months under contract, he added.

This move, the CM said, was taken after discussions with high-level constituted to oversee the efforts to tackle COVID-19 in the state.

