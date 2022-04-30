Covid-19 cluster at IIT Madras grows to 196 with 13 new cases

Covid cluster at IIT Madras grows to 196 with 13 cases

Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 196, after 13 new cases were registered on Saturday.

Doctors who are treating the patients at the premier institute said their health conditions were stable, adding: "Most students have been isolated in quarters and hostels. They have mild symptoms like cold, fever, throat, and body ache."

Genome sequencing lab at the state's Public Health Department has revealed that all the samples drawn from IIT-M were of the BA.2 Omicron variants.

IIT-M study says Indomethacin works well in treating mild Covid-19

Department Director Dr Selvavinayagam told IANS that this Omicron variant was the dominant strain in the community even in March.

"We have not seen any new sub-variants," he added.

State Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan told IANS: "We will continue to screen all students, faculty, and other administrative staff on the campus, and health workers will draw samples from all staff and students on the campus."



IIT Madras
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Tamil Nadu

