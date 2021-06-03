Delhi HC verdict on de-recognising YSRCP on June 4

Delhi High Court to pronounce verdict on plea to de-recognise YSR Congress Party on June 4

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads

  Jun 03 2021
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a plea by the Anna YSR Congress seeking de-recognition of YSR Congress Party for using the ''YSR'' acronym.

Justice Prateek Jalan will deliver the judgement which was reserved on April 7.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR has contended that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party. 

