Dhinakaran’s party not to contest Vellore LS polls

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran will not field its candidate in the August 5 elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. The party’s chief Dhinakaran told reporters on Monday that the AMMK would contest polls only after the process of registering the outfit as a party was over.

AMMK, whose candidates were treated as independents but allotted a common symbol as a special case on the orders of Supreme Court, suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and by-elections to 22 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Ever since the defeat, the party is faced with desertions by senior leaders who have either joined the parent party, AIADMK, or the arch-rival DMK.

Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi in Villupuram district on Monday, Dhinakaran said the party would contest polls only after it is allotted a permanent symbol.

“The party is yet to be registered and the process is on. We won’t be contesting the Vellore elections since our office-bearers feel there was no point in contesting the elections on different symbols. So, we will contest elections only after the process of registering our party ends,” Dhinakaran said.

Elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which was rescinded in April due to allegations of malpractices by DMK candidate, will be held on August 5.