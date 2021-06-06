'DMK to get 'official' tag for 8th Schedule languages'

DMK govt will work to get 'official' tag for all Eighth Schedule languages, says CM Stalin

Stalin said his party-led government would continue to work to embellish the Tamil language

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 06 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 19:38 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: AFP File Photo

The DMK government would work towards getting all the languages including Tamil, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the status of the official language of the union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the government led by him will take steps to get languages like Tamil listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution the status of the official language of the Union Government.

DMK’s stated position is that all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule including Tamil should be accorded the official language status. The party has included the demand in the manifesto released for April 6 assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday coinciding with the day the then UPA Government in 2004 announced that Tamil will be accorded the Classical Language status, Stalin said his government will continue to work for the development of the Tamil language.

"The DMK government will work resolutely to make all the languages including Tamil listed in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, the official language of the union government,” Stalin said.

DMK, which is opposed to “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu, has been voicing its support for according official language status to all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule including Hindi.  

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MK Stalin
DMK
Tamil Nadu
Tamil

Related videos

What's Brewing

Am I unmothered? My story of grief

Am I unmothered? My story of grief

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

 