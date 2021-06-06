DMK govt will work to get 'official' tag for all Eighth Schedule languages, says CM Stalin

The DMK government would work towards getting all the languages including Tamil, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the status of the official language of the union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday.

DMK’s stated position is that all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule including Tamil should be accorded the official language status. The party has included the demand in the manifesto released for April 6 assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday coinciding with the day the then UPA Government in 2004 announced that Tamil will be accorded the Classical Language status, Stalin said his government will continue to work for the development of the Tamil language.

DMK, which is opposed to “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu, has been voicing its support for according official language status to all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule including Hindi.