DMK launches 'Reject AIADMK' campaign by holding gram sabha meetings

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, DMK, on Wednesday, launched “Let Us Reject AIADMK” campaign by holding gram sabha meetings across the state. Party chief M K Stalin kicked off the campaign, which will be held in around 16,500 village panchayats in the state, from Kunnam village in Sriperumbudur taluk in Kanchipuram district.

The campaign is seen as a prelude to Stalin's state-wide tour to meet people ahead of 2021 assembly elections that is expected to take place in April-May. Like Stalin, senior leaders of the DMK held grama sabha meetings in various districts where resolutions were passed against the AIADMK government.

The party has also launched a website asking people to register their “opposition to AIADMK” in the coming elections. Speaking at the gram sabha meeting, Stalin accused the AIADMK Government of being interested “only in corruption” and not in the development of the state.