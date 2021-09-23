DMK’s strength in Rajya Sabha set to increase

The strength of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Rajya Sabha is set to increase to 10 with the nomination papers of Dr Kanimozhi N VN Somu and K R N Rajeshkumar for the by-elections being accepted on Thursday.

While nominations filed by independent candidates have been rejected, only Kanimozhi and Rajeshkumar are in contention for two seats for which bypolls are scheduled on October 4. The two candidates will be declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on September 27, the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

The by-elections were necessitated after two AIADMK members – R Vaithilingam and K P Munusamy – resigned their posts following their election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly. While Vaithilingam’s tenure ends in 2022, Munusamy’s tenure is till 2026.

A press release from the Assembly Secretariat said Kanimozhi filed nomination for the seat vacated by Munusamy, while Rajeshkumar is in contention for the seat resigned by Vaithilingam. Once their election to Rajya Sabha is announced, DMK’s strength will go up from the current 8 to 10.

Out of the total 18 Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, eight are currently held by DMK and five by AIADMK, while PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and MDMK hold one seat each. Kanimozhi and Rajeshkumar will be announced elected unopposed next week.

Kanimozhi, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections twice in 2011 and 2016, is the granddaughter of N V Natarajan, who is one of the five leaders along with C N Annadurai and V R Nedunchezhian formed the DMK in 1949 after quitting the Dravidar Kazhagam then led by social reformer E V R Periyar.

Kanimozhi’s father N V N Somu was Union Minister of State for Defence during the United Front government. He died in a helicopter crash in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh while on an official visit.

Rajeshkumar is in charge of the DMK’s unit in Namakkal district and his nomination is significant given the party makes a concerted effort to make further inroads in the western region, a bastion of the AIADMK.

Check the latest DH videos here: