DNA test proves Kerala woman's claim on child given for adoption

As DNA test has proved a Kerala woman's claims true that a child that was given on adoption is her biological child, the serious lapses on the part of Kerala government agencies in declaring the child legally free for adoption despite the claims of its biological mother have also become clear.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front is facing major embarrassment over the issue as the adoption systems were sabotaged by the state government agencies allegedly by succumbing to the political influence of a local party worker who gave his daughter's child for adoption.

While the state government is yet to take any action against the officials involved, the State Adoption Resource Agency will be reporting the matter to the Central Adoption Resource Agency. The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare - the adoption agency that initiated the adoption process, and the Child Welfare Committee that declared the child legally free for adoption, may face action.

Thiruvananthapuram native Anupama Chandran, 22, has been fighting for getting back her child over the last several months. As the matter became controversial, the child welfare committee ordered to get back the child that was handed over to a couple in Andhra Pradesh through the proper channel for pre-adoption foster care.

The child was brought back the other day and a DNA test was conducted on specimens from the child, Anupama and her partner Ajith. The DNA test result received on Tuesday confirmed that the child belonged to Anupama and Ajith and afterwards she was also allowed to meet the child, who is now under the care of the child welfare committee.

Government sources said that a decision on returning the child to Anupama would have to be taken by the court as the adoption matter was already pending before the family court in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anupama delivered the child in October 2020. Her father Jayachandran, who is a local CPM leader, allegedly gave the child for adoption as Anupama was unmarried and her partner Ajith was then married to another woman. Anupama said that Ajith was from a Dalit community and hence her family was opposed to the marriage. She said that her father assured her that the child would be returned after her sister's marriage. But as he failed to keep his word Anupama started the fight for getting back the child.

From April onwards Anupama was approaching the authorities. Even though the process for declaring the child legally free for adoption was then pending Anupama's pleas were rejected. Anupama, who was a worker of CPM's student wing Students Federation of India, even reportedly approached senior women leaders of CPM including Brinda Karat. CPM leader P K Sreemathi told a television channel that she had taken up the matter with the Chief Minister's office also.

But the actions on Anupama's plight began only last month after Anupama started to stir in front of the government secretariat.

