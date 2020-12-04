Drones for election campaign at the time of Covid-19 in Kerala

Election campaign at the time of Covid-19 pandemic is posing a challenge for candidates to get in touch with voters, especially those staying in high-rises.

A candidate for local body elections at Kottayam in Kerala has found a solution to this by using drones.

Jiby John, a left front candidate for elections to Kottayam municipality has come out with the innovative idea which was indeed suggested by one of his friends who is a licensed drone operator.

Jiby is contesting as CPM candidate at Kanjikkuzhi ward on the suburbs of Kottayam town where there are a number of flats. Owing to Covid-19 most flats have imposed restrictions on entry of public. This had become an obstacle for candidates to meet the voters in person.

Jiby's friend Sooraj, who used to operate drones for film shooting, suggested him that drones could be used to reach out to voters in the high-rises. While the candidate stays at the front of the high- rises, drones with the banner of the candidate seeking vote would reach near the balcony of each flat. Once the voters come out to the balcony, Jiby would wave hands at them.

Sooraj said that though Jiby is a very familiar person in the locality he could not meet many voters staying in flats owing to Covid-19. He came across this and hence suggested the use of drones. Drones were used at some of the high-rises in the locality and it indeed attracted many voters, he said.

Masks with pictures and symbol of candidates seeking votes has been quite common during the election campaign at the time of the pandemic.