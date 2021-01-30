Endosulfan victims of Kasargod allege Kerala govt's neglect

Endosulfan victims of Kasargod in Kerala have again intensified their stir raising their long-pending demands, which include adequate compensation, the inclusion of all victims in the list of beneficiaries and adequate medical facilities in Kasargod district.

Parents of endosulfan victims staged a demonstration in front of the Kasargod district collectorate on Saturday alleging that the assurances given by the Kerala government to meet their demands following an indefinite stir in front of the Secretariat were yet to be implemented. They also said that they would be forced to relaunch their stir in front of the Secretariat if the government continues the neglect towards them.

Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan, leader of an action council of endosulfan victims, said that as many as 1031 endosulfan victims were yet to be included in the government's endosulfan victims' list. Even as the government assured to consider them by conducting a medical camp, it did not happen even after two years. Even as the Supreme Court ordered compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to each victim in 2017, nearly 4000 of the 6,730 odd victims were yet to be given any compensation, he said.

Mothers of many endosulfan victims took part in the demonstration in front of the collectorate. They also lamented over the poor health infrastructure of the district. Despite having hundreds of endosulfan victims suffering by mental and physical deformities, the district still doesn't have a neurologist or trauma care facility, said Kunhikrishnan.