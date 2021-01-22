EPS, OPS inspect Jaya memorial before opening next week

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, and their cabinet colleagues on Friday inspected the grand memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her resting place on Marina Beach.

The inspection by the top brass of the AIADMK came days before it is to be thrown open to the public on January 27, coinciding with the release of Jayalalithaa's aide, V K Sasikala, from a Bengaluru prison. However, Sasikala is unlikely to be released since she is admitted to the Victoria Hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

Palaniswami had scheduled the inauguration on January 27 in an attempt to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy. The chief minister will inaugurate the memorial for his late boss in the presence of Panneerselvam.

The memorial, which will also have a museum and a knowledge park, is coming up behind the MGR memorial where Jayalalithaa was buried on December 6, 2016, according to Dravidian customs. Besides, rare photos of Jayalalithaa and a selfie stand have also been installed inside the premises.

The government had in December appointed R Pandiarajan, who retired as Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department in April 2020, as Special Officer on a contract basis to “monitor and coordinate the works in order to complete the project in a stipulated time.