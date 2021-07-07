Ex-TN minister granted bail in sexual assault case

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Manikandan granted bail in sexual assault case

He should surrender his passport while executing sureties before the Magistrate in Saidapet

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 17:17 ist
Credit: iStock photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan, arrested in a sexual assault case.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who granted conditional bail, pointed out that Manikandan, having deep social roots apart from being a doctor, after losing his ministership, was carrying on his profession at Madurai. He has got a family.

Manikandan shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond for Rs 10,000 before the Superintendent of the prison concerned, in which he is confined. He shall also execute two sureties for Rs 10,000 each, before a local court at Saidapet here within 15 days, failing which the bail granted shall stand cancelled automatically, the court said.

He should report before the respondent police for two weeks daily at 10.30 AM and thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

He should surrender his passport while executing sureties before the Magistrate in Saidapet, the judge said.

Following a complaint from a woman, a case was registered against Manikandan by the police for offences, including cheating and rape and he had been arrested earlier.

Madras High Court
sexual assault
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK

