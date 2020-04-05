Eye doctor in quarantine after attending preparatory meeting for Tablighi Jamat event

An ophthalmologist at a state-run medical institute has been placed under hospital quarantine in Telagana after he attended the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month and his test results are awaited, officials said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 test report of the eye specialist, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Adilabad, was awaited, they said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The man, who is also a Jamat functionary and is reportedly an organising committee member, had visited Delhi on March 8, returned to Adialabad on March 10, a senior official said. He did not disclose that he had taken part in the event and began attending to patients from March 12 to April 1, he told PTI.

However, he was not part of the religious congregation which was held later, the official said. He said the ophthalmologist's name cropped up when they were going through the names of those who returned from the event, following they alerted health officials.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Based on their advice, he was placedin isolation at the hospital since April 1 and tests were conducted, official sources said.

Asked if any complaint had been filed or police would register a case, another official said no complaint had been received, but they were contemplating taking legal opinion.