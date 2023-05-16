Farm calendar to help Wayanad ryots overcome climate changes

Farm calendar to help Wayanad ryots with climate change

The calendar has been prepared with inputs received from the local farmers of the high-range district on paddy, vegetables and tuber crops cultivation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 16 2023, 23:33 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 23:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to help farmers suffering crop loss due to climate changes, a farm calendar for the district has been brought out.

The calendar has been prepared with inputs received from the local farmers of the high-range district on paddy, vegetables and tuber crops cultivation. Apart from information on the possible climate for each month, the calendar also suggests measures to be taken.

Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan said that it could be the first of its type regional level farm calendar giving micro level information. The key highlight is that the calendar was prepared with the help of information gathered from the farmers at the grassroot levels based on their experience during the last two years. It could be considered as an important tool for climate-resilient agriculture.

The Thirunelly Agri Producer Company, Keystone Foundation and Ellumannam ‘Nattarivu’ (indigenous knowledge) Study Centre have brought out the farm calendar that was released by agriculture policy expert and writer Devinder Sharma the other day.

The calendar provides information on various specific farming activities that could be undertaken during each month. It also gives tips on farming activities.

Radhakrishnan said that such a calendar on micro-level information based on input from farmers could be replicated in all regions where farmers were suffering huge crop loss due to climate changes.

Kerala
farming
India News

