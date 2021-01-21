Farmers and labourers will get concrete houses: Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the government will built concrete houses for poor farmers, and labourers in the state. He made the announcement while addressing an election meeting in Chengalpattu district.

“We want to ensure that poor farmers, agricultural labourers, and poor people live in concrete houses. The government plans to construct concrete houses for them. This is a long-term plan of my government,” Palaniswami said while giving an assurance that the government will provide relief to farmers who have lost their crops due to sudden rains earlier this month.

Addressing a series of campaign meetings in Chengalpattu district, Palaniswami also sharpened his attack on principal opposition, DMK, terming it a “corporate company” that places only those belonging to the “first family” and billionaires in key positions.

Palaniswami also reacted to Opposition Leader M K Stalin's accusation that he travelled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister “only to save my government”, saying “only two months are left for my tenure to end.” The CM said the visit was to get adequate funds for Tamil Nadu to implement welfare measures.

“Stalin wants to know why I went to Delhi. I went for the welfare of the state. But whenever his father M Karunanidhi went to Delhi, it was only to get positions for his family members. I go to Delhi to get funds, not positions,” Palaniswami retorted.

Targeting the DMK for practising “dynasty politics”, Palaniswami said AIADMK is the only political party where even an “ordinary cadre” can aspire to hold the top post. “DMK is not a political party. It is a corporate company. Only people who are from one family like Udhayanidhi, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran will occupy top post. Others are also billionaires. You cannot expect them to work for the poor,” he said.