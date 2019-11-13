Father records beating kids, sends to wife in Gulf

A mother leaving for Gulf left her two daughters with her husband asking him to take real care of them and he assured her that he will. But the father who got used to free money sent by her hard-working expatriate wife wanted more and he derived a method to extract money from his hapless wife.

U. Elisha of Savara village under Narsapuram Mandal of West Godavari district, made the life of his two minor daughters Keerthi (8) and Mariamma (4) a veritable hell by thrashing them with his belt and a plastic wire and making them sleep on the floor, while his sister recorded all the cruel acts on a mobile phone. They have been sending the torture in gory detail to his wife Mahalakshmi who he married after a brief love affair. The torture of the girls increased after Mahalaskhi who had lost her job in Gulf stopped sending money.

However a new video of the torture showing the fearful cries of the two girls leaked to social media creating a major outrage among netizens. He said to have shot that five days ago and sent them to Mahalaksmi.

In the videos, he would make his daughters to beg for the money and threatened them that he would kill them if their mother failed to send money. Fearing for the life of her kids Mahalakshmi called her brother.

Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nageswara Rao, said that Mahalakshmi, who was shocked to see the videos, sent her brother Taneti Venkateswara Rao who lives in Penumadam, to rescue her two daughters.

“My sister went to Gulf so that she can save some money for the future of the kids. When I saw the video my blood boiled. I made a complaint with the police. I took them with me, I was asked to admit both the girls at the government Child home in Eluru, on Monday,” he said.

The police have registered cases under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC against Elisha. The police have launched a search operation for Elisha who is absconding. The police confirmed the role of Elisha’s sister in torturing and shooting the video of the two girls. Saripelle Rajesh of an NGO called Mahasena based in Kakinada said that his organization will pay for the education of the two girls.