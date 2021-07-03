'Fictitious online lover' suspected to have prompted Kerala woman to kill newborn

In a twist to a six-month-old killing of a newborn at Kollam district in Kerala, the police suspect that a fictitious online lover had prompted the mother of the newborn to kill her.

It was in January that a newborn was found abandoned in the premises of a house of one Sudarsanan Pillai at Kalluvathukal in the suburbs of the district. With the residents of the house pleading ignorance, the police conducted a DNA test and last month it was found that the woman was born to Pillai's daughter Reshma, who is married.

She admitted to it and said that her online paramour, named Ananthu, advised her to abandon the child so that they can live together. But she maintained that she had not seen the paramour.

As part of the probe, the police summoned her co-sister, Arya, for quizzing. But Arya and another close relative Greesham were found dead in a nearby river. It was suspected that they ended life by suicide.

On further investigation, the police found that Reshma's online paramour was a fictitious one created by Arya and Greeshma to tease her. Fear of being caught could have forced the two to end life.

Police sources said a friend of Greeshma gave a statement that she had told about the ficticious account being used. It is being verified. The youth's statement would be recorded before a magistrate.