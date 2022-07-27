First look of Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' released

First look of Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' released

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project, the shooting of which began on January 5 in Hyderabad

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 27 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 13:12 ist

The unit of director Venky Atluri's bilingual film, 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, released the first look of the film on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sithara Entertainments, the firm producing the film, tweeted the first look and wrote, "Welcome the versatile Dhanush K. Raja in and as 'Vaathi'/'SIR'. Presenting to you the 'Vaathi' First Look." The production house also tweeted that the film's teaser would be released on Thursday.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project, the shooting of which began on January 5 in Hyderabad. Dinesh Krishnan, who is known for films like 'Soodhu Kavvum', 'Sethupathi', 'Thegidi' and 'Maara', was first named as the cinematographer of the film. However, he opted out of the project, and cinematographer Yuvaraj was brought in as his replacement.

Editing for the film is being handled by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and music is by music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
India News
Dhanush

What's Brewing

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 