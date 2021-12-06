Flood alert for areas near river banks in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli

A flood alert was issued for people living on the banks of the Korayar and Ariyar rivers in Tamil Nadu by Tiruchirappalli district collector S Sivarasu on Monday as heavy rains lashed Manapparai and other catchment areas of the rivers.

Sivarasu also directed the people to safeguard their livestock, especially in the rural areas.

Weather department officials said that Manapparai town and suburbs have recorded 274 mm rainfall on Monday till 9 am.

The heavy rains in Tiruchirappalli and surrounding areas for the past few days have resulted in waterlogging in the city and flooding of many residential areas.

