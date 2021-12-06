Flood alert for areas near river banks in TN's Trichy

Flood alert for areas near river banks in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli

Weather department officials said that Manapparai town and suburbs have recorded 274 mm rainfall on Monday till 9 am

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 06 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 16:45 ist
Tiruchirappalli has been receiving heavy rains over the past 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo

A flood alert was issued for people living on the banks of the Korayar and Ariyar rivers in Tamil Nadu by Tiruchirappalli district collector S Sivarasu on Monday as heavy rains lashed Manapparai and other catchment areas of the rivers.

Sivarasu also directed the people to safeguard their livestock, especially in the rural areas.

Weather department officials said that Manapparai town and suburbs have recorded 274 mm rainfall on Monday till 9 am.

The heavy rains in Tiruchirappalli and surrounding areas for the past few days have resulted in waterlogging in the city and flooding of many residential areas.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Tiruchirapalli
IMD
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 