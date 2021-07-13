Forced contribution to CMDRF could not be allowed: HC

DHNS 
DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 13 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that forced contribution to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund could not be allowed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while considering a petition against deductions made from the pension of Kerala State Electricity Board employees towards the CMDRF for the 'Vaccine Challenge'. The court directed KSEB to refund the amounts deducted.

Kerala
Kerala High Court
Covid-19

