Forced contribution to CMDRF could not be allowed: HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that forced contribution to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund could not be allowed.
Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while considering a petition against deductions made from the pension of Kerala State Electricity Board employees towards the CMDRF for the 'Vaccine Challenge'. The court directed KSEB to refund the amounts deducted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube