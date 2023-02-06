Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy hospitalised for fever, rubbishes rumours of health conditions

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was on Monday admitted to a hospital near here for high fever. His son Chandy Oommen said the senior Congress leader was diagnosed with pneumonia and he has been admitted to a private hospital in nearby Neyyattinkara.

"Father admitted in NIMS due to high fever. Father is diagnosed with slight beginning of penumonia", Chandy Oommen said in a Facebook post. Earlier, concerns were raised from various quarters over his deteriorating health.

His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader is being denied proper medical care by his close family members. As the social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Chandy had posted a video on his son's Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party. In the video, Chandy, who was found very weak with his feebling voice, said he was very satisfied with the treatment he gets for the ailment.

"I have no complaints about the treatment I get for my ailment. My family and party have provided me with better medical care. I have got expert (doctors') treatment without any fail. I am fully satisfied with that", the former CM was heard saying in the video posted on Sunday evening. In the same video, the 79-year-old leader's son Chandy Oommen accused the society and media of creating a 'sad situation' over the former Chief Minister's health.

"It is such a sad situation...We don't know what mistakes we have committed for being targeted so cruelly", Oommen said.

The development comes after Chandy's 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor. Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony and senior leader M M Hassan visited Chandy at his residence in the city today.

While Antony refused to comment on Chandy's health, Hassan said they met the former chief minister as he was being taken to a facility in Bengaluru for the treatment. "It is not us but the doctors who can speak about his health", the Congress leader said and appealed to the media not to create controversy intruding into the privacy of Chandy. Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019.

He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat related ailment aggravated. Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.