Former supercop Annamalai to join Tamil Nadu BJP

Former IPS officer K Annamalai, Karnataka's very own 'Singham', will join the BJP on Tuesday, as the saffron party braces itself for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

Annamalai, who served in Karnataka for nearly a decade, resigned from service in 2019 to "work among the people." DH was the first report to his resignation last year.

The 39-year-old former IPS officer will join BJP in the presence of its President J P Nadda at 11 am in New Delhi.

"BJP is a nationalist party and I am a nationalist in the first place. I think BJP will be able to give a new vision and direction to Tamil Nadu," he told Deccan Herald.

After resigning from service, Annamalai launched an organisation to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore. He had maintained that he was not taking a political plunge anytime soon.

He said he is joining BJP unconditionally and his admiration for #NarendraModi is one of the things that made him take the decision.

"The call to join the BJP was taken very late. I feel political change is important than social change and that is why I decided to take the political plunge now," he said.

The former IPS officer believes BJP has been wrongly represented in Tamil Nadu . "The party is not perceived the way it is here in other states. A wrong perception of BJP has been created here, " he said.