Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD issues orange alert for two districts

Many parts of North Kerala witnessed heavy rains and minor landslides during the early hours of Sunday.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains are likely in several parts of state in the next three days

Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday. Minor landslides were reported from Maruthom in Kasaragod and Karassery in Kozhikode district. No casualty was reported.

Many shops were flooded causing damage to goods in Kozhikode.

An orange alert was issued on Sunday for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala for October 4, indicating heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an Orange alert for Idukki and Malappuram districts on October 5. “A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over East central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours,” the IMD website said.

Check out latest DH videos here