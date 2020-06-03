High level probe ordered into Kerala elephant killing

Kerala government has ordered a high-level probe into the death of a pregnant elephant in the forest areas suspected to be following an explosion, while doubts were raised over the death of another elephant couple of months batch with a mouth injury.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a probe into the death of the elephant by explosion was on and a stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Animal rights activists, including Maneka Gandhi, have taken up the matter with the Kerala government seeking a detailed probe, following which Kerala Forest Minister K Raju directed Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar to inquire into it, sources at the minister's office said.

Various animal rights organisations, including the Federation of Indian Animal Protection organisations have taken up the matter with the government. The Humane Society International, India offered a reward of up to Rs. 50,000 for those providing information helpful for the investigation.

Meanwhile, forest department sources said that a female elephant aged around ten died in the Pathanapuram forest areas near Punalar in the rural parts of Kollam district in April. A wound in the mouth of the elephant was the cause of death.

However, the reason for the wound was yet to be ascertained as forensic examination reports were still pending. It could be either due to biting of crude explosives or accidentally consuming any sharp objects like glass pieces. The elephant got separated from the heard and was very weak. Subsequently, doctors tried to treat it. But it could not be saved.

A forest department official said that a major challenge in ascertaining the exact cause of infection in both instances would be to locate the place of occurrence of the injury. Elephants used to walk at least 20 kilometers a day.

When the injury in the elephant in Kollam came to the notice of forest officials, the injury was about 15 days old. Similarly in the recent incident at Malappuram district, the elephant that came under the Silent Valley area in Palakkad district was found ill in the forest areas on the Manarkkad division falling in Malappuram district.