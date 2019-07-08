I have no fear, says Kumaraswamy

In his first comments after 13 MLAs resigned and plunged the JD(S)-Congress coalition government into a crisis, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday asserted he has "no fear" about the "political developments" and was concentrating on fulfilling his responsibilities.

Kumaraswamy, who returned here from his 10-day long US trip Sunday night, was talking to reporters at the state secretariat after holding discussions with officials and farmers' representatives regarding revival of a sugar factory in Mandya. "I have no fear about the political developments, I will not discuss the political developments. I have nothing do with what BJP people are doing and what others are doing," he said.

Kumaraswamy added, "In the current situation, I have the responsibility of governing the state, my attention is towards fulfilling that responsibility. I have not paid any attention to political developments, there is no such need for me."

The JD(S) leader evaded a direct answer to a question about the resignation of 13 MLAs of the ruling combine and merely said, "Let's see". The coalition government will be on the verge of losing its majority if the Assembly Speaker accepts the resignations of the MLAs as its strength will be reduced to 104 in the 224-member assembly, where the half-way mark is 113.

Resignation of Minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh on Monday and his withdrawal of support delivered another blow to the shaky government. The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength after Nagesh withdrawing his support stood at 117 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-1), besides the speaker, who also has a vote. With Nagesh, the BJP has a strength of 106.