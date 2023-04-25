IIT-M launches levels 3 & 4 of ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Mathematics Course

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is launching Levels 3 and 4 of the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics Course, which is intended to encourage innovative thinking.

These courses are being offered through Online Mode completely free of cost through the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India.

The Level 1 and 2 courses, which were launched last year, attracted a total of 1.42 lakh students. Registrations for Level 3 and Level 4 will close on May 7, 2023.

The Course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals, and researchers, the IIT-M said.

“The Levels 1 and 2 of the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ course, which is first-of-its-kind in India, were well-received by students across India. This course is being offered free of cost. This course will greatly benefit School and College students, especially those residing in rural India,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

Pravartak will also issue the Grade Certification for students who take the examinations. The Institute is targeting as many as One Million School and College students and working professionals, and researchers through this course.

The courses will be taught by Mr. Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences. He has been teaching Mathematics for the past 30 years among a variety of students, both school and college.

“New Zealand and Australian Olympics teams brought along Mathematicians as part of their team in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Likewise, movie making, banking, marketing, real estate, and other esoteric fields of study - all these various fields need the logic that leads to the final numbers or calculations! Thus, it becomes imperative to focus on the logical segment of Mathematics - the study of facts and facts on figures, which is important in everyone’s career,” Rajesh said.