Intl cyclists to compete at Mountain Bike Kerala

Top cyclists from several countries are expected to participate in the sixth edition of Mountain Bike (MTB) Kerala to be held at Wayanad on December 21 and 22.

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) of the Kerala Tourism Department is organising the event in association with the Cycling Federation of India and the Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council.

MTB Kerala is the first mountain bike race in India to be featured in the MTB race calendar of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the Swiss-based world governing body for sports cycling and overseas international competitive cycling events.

KATPS CEO Manesh Bhaskar said that so far 13 countries had registered for participating in the International Cross Country. About 50 cyclists from Kerala and neighbouring Karnataka have already registered for the National Cross Country – Men and Women categories. This time onwards an additional race for amateurs, titled ‘Fun and Thrill Challenge’, would be organised,he said.

A five kilometres stretch with terrains like dirt, rock and water at an altitude of 3,000 feet has been set up for the event.

Winners in International Cross Country race will get a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and four runners up will get Rs one lakh, Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Winner in National Cross Country – Men will get cash prize of Rs. one lakh and the winner in women category will get Rs. 50,000. Winners in the amateurs' race will be also given cash prize of Rs. 15,000.