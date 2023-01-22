IUML agitated over attachment proceedings against party activist

The Indian Union Muslim League has protested vehemently against the attachment proceedings initiated against a party activist in the Malappuram district of Kerala as part of the process of attaching the properties of the recently-banned Popular Front of India.

Following the Kerala High Court's ruling to recover property losses caused by violence during a PFI flash hartal from the activists participating in the incident, the state government launched attachment proceedings against the properties of scores of PFI activists across the state. During the course of the proceedings, an attachment procedure was filed against IUML local leader C T Ashraf, a panchayat member of Edarikkode in the Malappuram district.

Ashraf insisted that he had no link with PFI and that the revenue authorities had misidentified him as another C T Ashraf from the locality who is a PFI activist. Several other people facing attachment proceedings made similar claims.

P M A Salam, state general secretary of the IUML, alleged that the CPM in Kerala made a concerted effort to help the PFI, and IUML would take legal action against it.

The flash hartal in Kerala on September 23, 2022, resulted in a loss of Rs 5.2 crore to public property, primarily transport buses. The hartal was called to protest the widespread crackdown on the outfit.