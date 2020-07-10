JCBs still being used in Andhra Pradesh to dispose of Covid-19 victims' bodies despite CM Jagan's warning

Despite a directive from Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy that Palasa-like incident should not be repeated, earth movers continue to be used in Andhra Pradesh for the disposal of Covid-19 victims' bodies.

After appalling videos of JCBs being used in Srikakulam and Chittoor districts became public, a third instance of the heavy machine used to transport Covid-19 victims' bodies surfaced from Nellore on Friday.

The video shows personnel in PPE suits moving three bodies out of an ambulance and tossing them in the front bucket of the machine, to be dumped in pits dug at the Penna riverbed.

The Covid-19 victims' bodies were allegedly taken near the bridge on the outskirts of Nellore city, during midnight. Passersby who noticed the ambulance, shot the activity on their phones.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter, posting the video and criticizing the YSRCP government.

Pained to see bodies of #Covid_19 patients in Nellore being disrespectfully thrown into a single pit using an Earthmover. This is happening time & again. @ysjagan Govt must offer an apology to the grieving families who wished for a respectful departure for their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/1y4TSG2brv — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 10, 2020

Following the furor, Nellore collector Seshagiri Babu has ordered an enquiry by the revenue officials.

“At a time for compassion, such indiscrete actions by some have caused pain. Such incidents should not repeat nowhere else. Those responsible should be punished,” CM Reddy had tweeted after the body of an aged Covid-19 positive person was taken for cremation in an earth mover in Palasa town of Srikakulam district on June 26.

Palasa municipal commissioner and local sanitary inspector were suspended “for acting in haste.”

On July 6, however, an earth mover was used in Tirupati for the same purpose again. Municipal corporation officials claimed that the JCB was used with the consent of the family members as the dead man weighed about 180 kgs and the sanitary staff was exhausted moving the body to three places since that morning.