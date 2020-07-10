AP: JCBs still used to dispose of Covid victims' bodies

JCBs still being used in Andhra Pradesh to dispose of Covid-19 victims' bodies despite CM Jagan's warning

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 10 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 21:05 ist
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Despite a directive from Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy that Palasa-like incident should not be repeated, earth movers continue to be used in Andhra Pradesh for the disposal of Covid-19 victims' bodies.

After appalling videos of JCBs being used in Srikakulam and Chittoor districts became public, a third instance of the heavy machine used to transport Covid-19 victims' bodies surfaced from Nellore on Friday.

The video shows personnel in PPE suits moving three bodies out of an ambulance and tossing them in the front bucket of the machine, to be dumped in pits dug at the Penna riverbed.

The Covid-19 victims' bodies were allegedly taken near the bridge on the outskirts of Nellore city, during midnight. Passersby who noticed the ambulance, shot the activity on their phones.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter, posting the video and criticizing the YSRCP government.  

Following the furor, Nellore collector Seshagiri Babu has ordered an enquiry by the revenue officials.

“At a time for compassion, such indiscrete actions by some have caused pain. Such incidents should not repeat nowhere else. Those responsible should be punished,” CM Reddy had tweeted after the body of an aged Covid-19 positive person was taken for cremation in an earth mover in Palasa town of Srikakulam district on June 26.

Palasa municipal commissioner and local sanitary inspector were suspended “for acting in haste.”                

On July 6, however, an earth mover was used in Tirupati for the same purpose again. Municipal corporation officials claimed that the JCB was used with the consent of the family members as the dead man weighed about 180 kgs and the sanitary staff was exhausted moving the body to three places since that morning.

