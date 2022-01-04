KCR has lost mental balance: Nadda on Telangana BJP chief's arrest

The opposition BJP took out a rally in Secunderabad on Tuesday evening in protest of its state unit chief Bandi Sanjay's arrest by the Telangana police.

BJP national chief JP Nadda participated in the rally and later addressed a press conference called chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the “most corrupt and autocratic ruler in the country.”

Nadda said that Rao “has lost his mental balance, sense of proportion” after the Dubbaka and Huzurabad assembly bypoll shocks delivered by the BJP.

The saffron party has called for statewide protests condemning the police action and the manner Bandi, a Lok Sabha MP, was arrested on Sunday night.

Bandi had sat on a protest in Karimnagar demanding the scrapping of a recent state government order (GO 317) on transfers stating it as doing injustice to the government employees and teachers.

Stating that no permission was given because of Covid-19, police foiled the Deeksha at his office and took Bandi to the police station.

BJP has called for a fortnight-long agitation "against the TRS government's highhandedness."

“I came to show our solidarity with Bandi and the Telangana unit which is fighting on the ground for the sake of people, employees of the state,” Nadda said at the BJP state office.

Nadda said that Bandi was holding dharna in a peaceful manner in his MP office at night following Covid-19 rules.

“But the police barged in detaining the participating employees. They used gas cutters to enter the room, manhandled Bandi and arrested him. The police used water cannons, tear gas, while lathi charging at the party cadres,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader said that the party would take legal recourse in the arrested matter while continuing to agitate publicly in a democratic manner.

“What has happened over the last two days is the murder of democracy. TRS's is a dynastic rule steeped in corruption of gigantic proportions. We will fight till we remove this anti-democratic, autocratic family rule. We won't stop now whatever you (Rao) do,” Nadda said.

