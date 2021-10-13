Additional assistance for BPL Covid victims in Kerala

Kerala announces additional financial aid for families of Covid-19 victims belonging to BPL category

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 13 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 23:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala government has announced an additional monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to families belonging to below poverty line (BPL) categories who lost an earning member to Covid-19. The assistance will be given for three years as direct benefit transfer.

The state Cabinet took a decision in this regard on Wednesday.

Also Read | 82.6% adults in Kerala have Covid antibodies, finds sero-survey

26,571 Covid deaths have been reported in Kerala so far.

Meanwhile, the process for identifying the Covid deaths as per the fresh guidelines of the Centre for giving the assistance of Rs 50,000 for the dependents was progressing. An online system to raise complaints was also introduced.

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

