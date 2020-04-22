Kerala anticipates exodus of up to 5.5 lakh expats after flight services resume

Even as a decision on bringing back NRIs in various countries is still pending, Kerala has already initiated steps for screening and quarantining of all those who come down from abroad once the air services are restored.

Considering the present demand and trends, Kerala government is anticipating that there could be an exodus of three lakh to 5.5 lakh Malayali expats in the first 30 days after international flight services are restored.

A high level meeting held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day decided to set up sufficient quarantine facilities near all the four international airports in Kerala as well as to arrange transportation facilities from airports. Priority for return would be given to those with VISA expired, aged persons, pregnant women an children. The government would also launch an online registration facility for those who wish to return so that arrangements could be made in advance.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the preparedness of the state to face the mass exodus of expats has already been conveyed to the centre and the state was also pressing the centre to bring back the expats.

Kerala former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging that special flights should be operated to bring back the Indians held up abroad.

It is estimated that about 21.2 lakh Malayalis are abroad, of which 18.5 lakh are in Gulf countries. US, UK and Australia are the other countries with considerable Malayali population, said a recent study by the Centre for Development Studies in Kerala.