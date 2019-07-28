Kerala: BJP distancing from statement against filmmaker

The BJP leadership in Kerala is learnt to have distanced itself from the statement of its spokespersons B Gopalakrishnan against noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalarishnan.

According to sources, the BJP state leadership feels that such statements were not ideal especially when a membership drive of the party was going on. Hence the party leadership was also keeping silence over the issue. The leadership is also learnt have expressed their displeasure to B Gopalakrishnan.

Provoked over a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by eminent personalities, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, expressing concerns over lynchings, the BJP leader had asked the renowned filmmaker to go to Moon if he could not tolerate 'Jai Sri Ram' echoing. The statement had triggered widespread criticism.